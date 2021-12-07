Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 500.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 260.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 71,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $102.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

