Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,088,000 after buying an additional 27,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after buying an additional 44,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,989,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.16 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

