Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,494.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.07%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

