Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a current ratio of 6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

ILPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

