Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 20.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 54.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 79,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Pinterest by 32.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

PINS stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $3,225,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

