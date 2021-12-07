Nkcfo LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 108,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

