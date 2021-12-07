Nkcfo LLC Buys 106,000 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 2.3% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

