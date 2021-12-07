Nkcfo LLC Invests $410,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,306 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,135 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $60,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $162.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

