North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $808,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Apple by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 827,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $113,357,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 28,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.