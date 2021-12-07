North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 500 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,325,000 after purchasing an additional 63,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,396,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $102.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $79.95 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

