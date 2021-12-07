North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 2,835 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.40.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.