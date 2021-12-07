North Star Investment Management Corp. Invests $71,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ingredion by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

