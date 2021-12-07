North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CLDX opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.04. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $197,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.