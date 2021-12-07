North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AON were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON stock opened at $297.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.