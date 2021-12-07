North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $221.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.87 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.89.

