Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,627 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eastside Distilling were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EAST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastside Distilling by 72.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAST opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.80. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.

In other Eastside Distilling news, Director Stephanie Kilkenny sold 1,408,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $2,549,750.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

