Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

ECH opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

