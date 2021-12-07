Northern Trust Corp Has $79,000 Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSMT opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

