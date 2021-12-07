Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scully Royalty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Scully Royalty stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

