Northern Trust Corp Sells 199,362 Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venus Concept by 38.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Venus Concept stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21. Venus Concept Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.23.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Venus Concept news, insider Ross Portaro purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

