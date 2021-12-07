NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $205,500.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,480 shares of company stock worth $2,663,101. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after buying an additional 165,752 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

