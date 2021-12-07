Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 4.5%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 145,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.