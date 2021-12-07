NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 90,409 shares.The stock last traded at $132.00 and had previously closed at $128.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,450. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 28.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.