NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 295.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in NVIDIA by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

