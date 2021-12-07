Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $37,500.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,260,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,562 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.