Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($25.20) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.85) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 2,120 ($28.11) to GBX 2,065 ($27.38) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,575 ($20.89) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,468.75 ($32.74).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,582 ($20.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.91. The stock has a market cap of £11.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,545.32 ($20.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,888 ($38.30).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

