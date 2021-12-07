ODUWA (OWC) Price Down 12.6% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, ODUWA has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000891 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.91 million and $8,083.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,682.24 or 0.99044348 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00047592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00033925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.99 or 0.00767990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

