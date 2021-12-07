Odyssey (OCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $275,918.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00210203 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

