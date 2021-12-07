Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of OPI opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

