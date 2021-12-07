OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OGE Energy’s third-quarter earnings and sales improved year over year. The company’s systematic investment to upgrade its infrastructure will cater to the demand from expanding customer base. The company has plans to add more renewable assets in its generation portfolio and retire 850 MW of legacy gas units in the next few years. Also, it plans to invest $4.14 billion in the next few years to strengthen infrastructure and add more clean assets to its portfolio. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, adherence to stringent rules and regulations, increased competition and failure to recover fuel costs could impact profitability. The risk of unplanned outages of its generation units and the failure of suppliers to provide contracted coal and natural gas per contract can adversely impact performance.”

OGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

