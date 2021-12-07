Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $79.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.