Omnitude (ECOM) Market Cap Tops $976,673.28

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a market cap of $976,673.28 and $423,015.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

