ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.040-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.60 million-$203.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.68 million.ON24 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,760. The company has a market capitalization of $785.82 million and a PE ratio of -91.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. ON24 has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ONTF. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 50,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $793,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

