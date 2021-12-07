ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 598,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in ONEOK by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

