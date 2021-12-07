OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $654,422.03 and approximately $95,605.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00210802 BTC.

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

