Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $666.14 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $666.14 million and approximately $130.53 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00181453 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00577158 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00063357 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

