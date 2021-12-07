Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $88.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.40. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

