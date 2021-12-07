Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.