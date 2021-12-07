Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Shares of WMB opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

