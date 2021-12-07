Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,291,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock worth $132,468. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:M opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.