Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 556 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.77. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $77.57 and a 52 week high of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

