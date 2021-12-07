Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 675 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $136.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

