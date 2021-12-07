Origin Dollar Market Cap Hits $9.01 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.01 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00058773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.72 or 0.08449324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.06 or 0.99999299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00077121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

