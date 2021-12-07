Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $267,818.08 and approximately $112,620.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

