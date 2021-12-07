Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Sells $102,480.00 in Stock

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $71.51.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.