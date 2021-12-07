Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Insider Buys $47,168.00 in Stock

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) insider Jeff Evanson purchased 35,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $47,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 774,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 706,934 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

