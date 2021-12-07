Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 8,500 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OC stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $94.45. 1,543,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.63 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after buying an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 9,054.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 903,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,432,000 after buying an additional 893,421 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $55,722,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

