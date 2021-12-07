Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $904,000 Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.40.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $5,945,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

