Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

