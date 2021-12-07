Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 19,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.67 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

